Trump visits Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Sunday, 13 September 2020_Republican President Donald Trump has rallied his supporters in the US state of Nevada to attract support while polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead there.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno on Saturday, Trump went through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting.

He talked about staying in office 12 years although there are constitutional limits that prohibit US presidents from serving more than two, four-year terms.

"We are going to win four more years in the White House and then after that we’ll negotiate, right, because we’re probably, based on the way we were treated, we’re probably entitled to another four after that," he said.

The president again leveled accusations against Democrats for what he referred to as their efforts to "rig" the Nov. 3 election.

He also knocked Biden over an ad which criticized him for making derogatory remarks about US war dead. Trump has so far denied making such comments.