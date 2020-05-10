Israel’s annexation plan means end to peace illusions: Palestinian official

Tehran, 10 May_Israel’s controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank means an end to peace efforts and the so-called two-state solution, a senior Palestinian official says.

Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestine National Initiative, gave an interview to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) on Sunday, where he argued, “The annexation plan also means the end of two illusions — the first is the wagering on the US as a mediator of the so-called peace and the second is the possibility of reaching a compromise with the Zionist movement, which is sending an obvious message that it wants all Palestine and Jordan.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli appropriation to settlements in the West Bank and annexing the Jordan Valley.

Barghouti further described Israel’s annexation plan as “a message to everyone imagining that we are in the process of finding a solution with the Zionist movement and the occupation.”

The reality, he stressed, is that “Palestinians are in an ongoing struggle and confrontation.”

“The Palestinians must put aside their differences and join forces quickly because the Israelis will try to devour us one by one and one group after another,” he added.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

But Israel's aggressive settlement expansion and annexation plans have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of peace.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.