Iran asks Romania to allow fact-finding team to probe judge’s death

Iran’s international police have requested to send a fact-finding mission to Romania to investigate the death of a fugitive Iranian judge in Bucharest.

Brigadier Hadi Shirzad, head of Iranian international police, announced on Saturday that they had sent a letter to the Romanian Interpol Police for permission and asked for additional information about the death.

The police also called for Judge Gholamreza Mansouri’s body to be returned to Iran.

“In order to investigate the situation of the scene of the incident and its exact cause, a team of Iranian police will be formed and if a positive response is received from Romania, they will be sent to that country," Shirzad added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday reports about Mansouri’s death.

According to the information Iran received from Interpol in Bucharest Mansouri had jumped out of the hotel window to his death.

Romania’s police said Mansouri had fallen to his death in what preliminary investigation indicated was a suicide.