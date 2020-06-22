Lewis Hamilton takes part in “really moving" anti-racism protest in London

Monday, 22 June_Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton marched in the latest anti-racism protest in London on Sunday, describing the experience as "really moving".

The 35-year-old Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, joined the protests which have become common since the death of George Floyd in the United States last month.

"Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage.

"I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I'm feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing."