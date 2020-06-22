SCI chief says Iran’s Gini coefficient declined year on year in March

Sunday, 21 June_Head of the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the country saw a lower income disparity in the year ending March 19, 2020.

Javad Hosseinzadeh said on Monday that the Gini coefficient, a measure widely used by economists to determine household income disparity, had declined by just less than a percentage point to stand at 39.92 percent at the end of the last calendar year.

Hosseinzadeh said Iran had reported a Gini coefficient of 40.9 percent for the year 1397 which ended March 2019.

He said an official report is due in the next few days to elaborate on how income disparity has declined in Iran despite problems faced in the economy.

The government official said, however, that an initial speculation could be the fact that Iranians on top of the income scale experienced higher inflation rates last year compared to people with lower income.