Locals pelt US convoy with stones in Syria’s northeast to stop it from entering village

Sunday, 22 June_In a show of seething resentment over the presence of American troops in their region, dozens of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah have blocked a road, throwing stones at a US military convoy and forcing it to leave the area.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the US convoy was confronted by residents of Faris Kabir village, which lies in the al-Qahtaniyah subdistrict of the predominantly Kurdish-inhabited Qamishli district, on Monday morning as it sought to make its way through the region.

SANA added that groups of locals threw stones at the soldiers, forcing the convoy to “go back to where it came from.” No one was hurt in the confrontation.

A video published on online video-sharing platform YouTube showed several American military vehicles flying US flags parked on an unpaved road, as men and boys engulfed them amid the smoke of burning tires.

There was no immediate comment from the US military.