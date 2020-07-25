Israeli helicopters strike positions in Syria’s Quneitra province: State media

Saturday, 25 July 2020_Israeli military helicopters have carried out airstrikes against a number of positions in Syria’s southwestern province of Quneitra, injuring two people, state media report.

Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing an unnamed military source, reported that Israeli military helicopters hit “three sites” in the border areas of Quneitra with anti-tank guided missiles.

It added that the aerial aggression, conducted “at 11 p.m. local time on Friday, lightly injured two people and sparked a fire in the wooded areas around the targeted positions.

Separately, the Israeli military confirmed the airstrikes in a statement, claiming that its choppers had hit several “observation positions and intelligence-gathering tools inside Syrian posts” in the Arab country’s southwest.

The Israeli military claimed that its airstrikes were in response to the purported firing of munitions from Syria against positions in the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the day.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.