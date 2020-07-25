Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 14:52 - 25 July 2020
India, China agree on ‘complete disengagement of troops' from border region

Saturday, 25 July 2020_India and China have agreed on a fast withdrawal of troops from across a disputed border area in the western Himalayas that was the scene of a deadly clash last month.

India, China agree on ‘complete disengagement of troops' from border regionThe Indian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the diplomats from both sides had reviewed in a virtual meeting the progress made so far in ending a standoff in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) frontier in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh that divides India-China's long joint border.

Last month, twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a fighting in the Galwan Valley, a precipitous and rocky border area that lies between China’s Tibet and India’s Ladakh regions. There were no confirmed reports of Chinese casualties, with each side blaming the other for breaching the border and the subsequent incident.

The clash was the first such deadly fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbors on the disputed border since 1967.

In its statement, the Indian Foreign Ministry said both sides had agreed on “early and complete disengagement” of troops on the control line and de-escalation of border areas to ensure the restoration of peace and smooth relations.

