India’s Modi to lay foundation stone for Hindu temple at site of demolished mosque

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the temple next week in Ayodhya, in northern India, where Hindu zealots demolished the 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992.
“PM Modi is coming for the ceremony on August 5,” said the right-wing organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council), which led the campaign to build the temple.
The construction of the Hindu temple has been a campaign pledge of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since the 1980s.
India’s supreme court ruled in favor of the construction of the temple in November last year, claiming that the mosque had not been “built on vacant land” and had displaced a former temple.