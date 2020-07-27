Iran: We’ll make US regret harassing airliner

Monday, 27 July 2020_Tehran has pledged that it will take necessary action to make Washington regret the recent harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US fighter jets.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called the Thursday incident over the Syrian airspace a very dangerous “terrorist and hostile” act that contradicted all legal and international laws, adding the Islamic Republic will respond to it in due course.

“The Americans try all sorts of banditry,” Mousavi said, noting that the incident showed the US has begun resorting to “air piracy after maritime piracy” - an apparent reference to the American harassment of Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The incident saw the warplanes flying precariously close to Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 that had taken off from Tehran and was heading to Beirut.