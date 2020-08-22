Hamas says Israel ‘must pay the price’ for attacks against Gaza Strip

Saturday, 22 August 2020_The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has warmed that Israel will “pay the price” for its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, after a series of ground and aerial attacks the Tel Aviv regime launched against the impoverished enclave during the past several weeks.

In a statement released on Friday, Hamas said that the Tel Aviv regime “must bear the consequences and pay the price for the continued aggression against Gaza, the tightening of the siege, the disruption of the lives of residents and the bombing of resistance facilities.”

The coastal sliver, home to some two million people, has been under an Israeli-imposed crippling siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in the living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty there.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

For the past several weeks, the Israeli war machine has been pounding different areas of Gaza either by its warplanes or through artillery fire, claiming that the attacks were mainly in response to incendiary balloons sent by Gazans to cause bush fire in the southern parts of the occupied territories.