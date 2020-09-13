Trump’s candidate to lead Inter-American Development Bank

Sunday, 13 September 2020_US President Donald Trump’s candidate has won the election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Thirty of the bank's 48 governors, including 23 from the region, voted Saturday for Trump’s senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Argentina abstained in protest and urged other nations to join it.

The vote amounted to 66.8% of the vote, a spokesman for the US National Security Council claimed.

The nomination of Claver-Carone was met with opposition not just from Mexico, Chile and the European Union but also inside the US, partly from Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee.

"We need to review whether this is the best use of resources to assist the people of those countries,” Leahy said.