Iran summer fruits & vegetables exports top $241mln in 5 months to August

Sunday, 13 September 2020_Figures by Iran’s customs office (IRICA) shows the country earned over $241 million from exports of various summer-grown fruits and vegetables in five months to late August.

IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that total exports of cucurbits and vegetables known as “seifi” in Farsi had amounted to more than 1.94 million metric tons in volume terms in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year ending August 21.

Latifi said that Iran has a good share of the global trade of such produces which is around $3 billion annually.

He said Iran is the fifth leading exporter in the world and the largest in the Middle East of gourd family fruits and other vegetables.

