Iran’s Ambassador to Japan: Iran-Japan relations rising

Iran’s Ambassador to Japan, Morteza Rahmani-Movahed, has mentioned that relations between Iran and Japan are growing.

During his Saturday briefing Rahmani-Movahed said “Mr. Abe [the outgoing Japanese prime minister] has made serious efforts to expand Japan’s ties with Iran. We have no worry for change of Japan’s prime minister, because relations between Tehran and Tokyo are moving on the path of progress,”

Regarding Abe’s visiting to Iran in June 2019, Rahmani-Movahed calling it a successful effort in line with expanding relations.

Abe visited Tehran in June 2019 to reduce the intensity of tensions between Iran and the U.S. which spiked after Donald Trump withdrew his country from the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and slapped the harshest ever sanctions on Tehran. He met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe announced in August that he will resign for health issues. He suffers from colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease, which forced him to resign during his first shift as the country's leader from 2006 to 2007. He became Prime Minister again in 2012.

Abe Shinzo is Japan's longest-serving head of government in terms of consecutive days in office.

Elsewhere in his speech, Rahmani-Movahed pointed that Iran is not concerned about the United States’ presidential elections in November and it does not matter whether a Republican or a Democrat will take the presidency.

He moreover added that “As long as the United States continues hostile policies against the Islamic Republic, it makes no difference if the Republicans or Democrats rule over the United States,”.

He moreover hinted some points about UAE-Israel normalization deal and said he hopes that the United Arab Emirates would return from the wrong path and revise its policy in normalizing ties with the Zionist regime of Israel.

The UAE and Israel reached an agreement in August to normalize ties.