Bahrain’s Move to Normalize Ties with Israel ‘Great Betrayal’: Hezbollah

Sunday, 13 September 2020_Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement strongly condemned Bahrain's move to normalize ties with Israel, describing it as a "great betrayal" to the Palestinian people.

“Hezbollah strongly condemns the ruling regime’s move in Bahrain to recognize Israel and all other planned forms of normalization with it,” the resistance movement said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that the move by the “tyrannical regime in Bahrain” was done at the behest of the United States.

“This step is taken in the framework of a policy pursued by mercenary regimes, who are traitors to their nations, and are making public their long-run covert relations that have turned into open ones”.

It further said that "all the justifications cited by these authoritarian rulers cannot provide an excuse for this great betrayal,” according to Press TV.

Bahrain's move comes after a controversial normalization accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in early August, which Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah called a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian people.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the normalization of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel.

Bahraini officials are expected to join Emirati and Israeli representatives at the White House next week for a formal signing ceremony.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously denounced the normalization agreements between Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab countries as a stab in the back of the oppressed Palestinian nation and a betrayal of their cause.

In a statement on Saturday, a group of Bahraini clerics also denounced the Manama regime's decision to forge diplomatic ties with Israel, saying the move exposed the tyrannical nature of the regime which has nothing to do with the Bahraini people.

The nation of Bahrain and the Muslim and Arab world distance themselves from all these traitors, it said.