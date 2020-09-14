Four civilians killed in Saudi air raid on Yemen’s Ma'rib

Monday, 14 September 2020_The Saudi-led coalition’s warplanes have targeted an area south of Yemen's Ma'rib province, killing four civilians and wounding four others.

In the Sunday attack, a truck parked in a road in Mahliyah district of Ma'rib province was hit by the Saudi-led coalition's jet fighters.

The warplanes also struck a gas station and several shops located in the district.

In a separate incident, the Saudi warplanes have also attacked the international airport of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a on Sunday night.

No further details have been released yet.

The attacks came shortly after Saudi fighter jets conducted airstrikes on positions belonging to the Houthi Ansarullah movement in Sana’a.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the aerial assaults targeted Houthi barracks and military sites early on Sunday and destroyed four drones at al-Delmi air base north of Sana’a.

On Saturday, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported six Saudi air raids on the Military Engineering Department in Sana’a’s Shoub district.

Saudi warplanes, the report said, also targeted a citizen's farm in Sana’a’s Bani Heshaesh district.