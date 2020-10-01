Iran says its sovereignty over trio of Persian Gulf islands ‘indubitable’

Thursday, 01 October 2020_Iran’s Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed the country’s “indubitable” sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands, dismissing the UAE top diplomat’s “hackneyed” claims about them at the UN General Assembly.

“Iran’s sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb is definite and indubitable,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a Wednesday statement.

Rejecting the UAE foreign minister’s “groundless” claims about the trio of islands, the spokesman said Iran’s measures have been taken within the framework of exercising its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly have nothing to do with any foreign government.

“Such comments and the rehash of groundless claims will never impact our country’s sovereignty as they lack any legal value,” he added.

Khatibzadeh made the comments in reaction to the UNGA speech of the UAE’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he claimed his country has legal right regarding sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands.

Sheikh Abdullah also alleged that Iran has “occupied” the islands in violation of the UN Charter.

The strategically-positioned islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa have always been part of Iran, the proof of which can be found in and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid baseless claims to the islands.

In his Wednesday comments, the Iranian spokesman also lashed out at Abu Dhabi’s “destructive” interference in a number of countries and its active participation in warmongering.

Khatibzadeh said the UAE’s decision to normalize its relations with Israeli usurpers and warmongers has in fact turned Abdu Dhabi into part of the crisis in the West Asia region.