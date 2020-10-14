Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 13:00 - 14 October 2020
Militants delivered chlorine barrels to White Helmets for false flag gas attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Wednesday, 14 October 2020_The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that Takfiri terrorists and the so-called White Helmets group are preparing to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria and incriminate Syrian army soldiers.

Militants delivered chlorine barrels to White Helmets for false flag gas attack in Syria’s Idlib: RussiaDeputy head of the ministry’s Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich said in a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday that his center had evidence that Takfiri terrorists were planning to stage a new provocation using chlorine in Sfuhon village, south of the provincial capital city of Idlib.

“The Russian Reconciliation Center has received information that militants of illegal armed groups are preparing a provocation in the southern part of Idlib de-escalation zone to implicate Syrian government forces in using chemical warfare against civilians,” Grinkevich said.

The official said that members of the White Helmets, which calls itself a civil defense group, had arrived in the area and received several barrels of chlorine from the Takfiri militants operating in Idlib.

