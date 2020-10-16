Defense Minister Highlights Iran’s 'Major Progress' in Satellite Technology

Friday, 16 October 2020_ Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed the country’s significant progress made in the field of satellite technology.

“The Islamic Republic has made outstanding progress in manufacturing satellite launchers and satellites,” General Hatami said on Thursday during a visit to the country’s Armed Forces Geographical Organization in Tehran.

Highlighting the importance of boosting the country’s aerospace technology, he called on the organization to double its efforts and help meet the country’s needs in this field.

“The Geographical Organization has a vital and sensitive role in developing Geographic Information Systems,” the minister added.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing satellites.

In April, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Iran’s first-ever military satellite into an earth orbit.

The IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit, launching it with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.

The launch of the military satellite marked a milestone in the space industry in Iran.