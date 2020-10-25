Iran condemns ‘heinous’ Kabul attacks, condoles with Afghans

Sunday, 25 October 2020_Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the “heinous” bomb attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which killed more than 20 civilians including women.

“The dear Afghanistan once again was injured by blind terrorism. Afghan students fell victim to ugly violence and an endless war they had never chosen,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a Saturday tweet.

“Tonight, Iran is mourning the tragedy in Afghanistan,” the spokesman said, offering condolences to the Afghan nation and government over the terrorist attacks.

A roadside bomb hit a passenger bus in the morning in Kabul on Saturday. The bus was en route to the eastern city of Ghazni.

The spokesman for Ghazni governor, Waheedullah Jumazada, said nine civilians, including three women, were killed in the explosion.

Adam Khan Seerat, the Ghazni police spokesman, said four policemen were also wounded in the attack, which he blamed on the Taliban.