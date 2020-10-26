There’ll be no more border shelling, Aliyev assures Iran

Sunday, 25 October 2020_The Azeri president has given an assurance to Iran that there will be “no more inconvenience” along the two countries’ border, after Tehran warned the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict about the accidental shelling of Iranian border areas.

Speaking in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said his country has “cleaned completely the Azerbaijani-Iranian border from Armenian occupants.”

“There will be no more inconvenience for our brothers across river of Araz (Aras) in Iran,” Aliyev said, according to Azeri news agency Trend.

“As far as I know, Iranian leaders also talk to [the] Armenian side. Because the clashes were taking place just by the river Araz (Aras), close to the border with Iran, and by accident, some of the weapons crossed the border,” he said.

“But today we announced that we cleaned completely the Azerbaijani-Iranian border from Armenian occupants. Therefore, no more clashes take place there, and there will be no more inconvenience for our brothers across the river,” the Azeri leader added.

His comments came shortly after Iran warned the warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict about a tough response if its border security is jeopardized.

“While strengthening defensive [measures] in Iran’s border lines, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic announce that security in the border areas and of the Iranian people are their red line,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Armed Forces, said on Friday.

Iran’s Armed Forces, he added, remind the two conflicting countries to be watchful of the mischief exercised by foreigners and peacefully settle issues through dialog.

The Iranian official cautioned the adversaries against endangering Iran’s territorial boundaries and the security of its citizens.

“Iran’s good neighborliness and patience with the two countries should not be abused. So, we warn that we will deal tough with any kind of aggression and threat.”