Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 48917
America » America
Publish Date: 16:59 - 25 October 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

The secretary-general of al-Nujaba arrives in Tehran to consult with senior ‎officials of the Islamic Republic

Sunday, 25 October 2020 (YJC)_ After leaving for Tehran, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi will meet with high-ranking Iranian state and ‎military officials.‎

The secretary-general of al-Nujaba arrives in Tehran to consult with senior ‎officials of the Islamic RepublicAccording to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-‎Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, ‎November 26, 2020.‎

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi will meet and consult with prominent state and military personalities ‎during this trip.‎

Investigating the dimensions of the martyrdom of the brave General Haj Qasem Soleymani ‎and the Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as the plans to expel the American ‎occupiers from Iraq and the region are two of the most important issues that will be ‎discussed in the secretary-general of al-Nujaba’s talks with senior Iranian officials.‎

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi plans to speak to the media at a press conference.‎

Related News
US using Daesh attacks as pretext to extend its Iraq presence: Asa'ib chief
American law expert: Hashemi's detention 'unconstitutional'
Trump's unexpected visit draws criticism in Iraq
Through an article published by the Times of Israel;
Tags
nujaba movement ، soleimani ، general soleimani
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: