Sudan’s transitional government plunged into quagmire of betrayal, normalization: Hezbollah

Hezbollah, in a statement released on Sunday, censured “the political and moral fall of the ruling authority in Sudan into the quagmire of betrayal and normalization with the Israeli enemy, which was preceded by a number of Arab states” – in reference to Israel’s recent normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“We consider such a treacherous and cheap step to be in the best interests of the Zionist regime and the United States. It will eventually result in the rapid collapse of the incumbent authority [in Sudan] before the eyes of the honorable Sudanese nation, who have a long history of struggle and will quash such a decision,” the Lebanese resistance movement pointed out.

Hezbollah then hailed the rallies, gatherings and protests staged by Sudanese people, in addition to the outright rejection of normalization with the Israeli regime by various political parties and dignitaries in the country.

“The treachery of some Arab countries and their normalization with the Zionist enemy will neither shake the resolve of the Palestinian people nor that of resistance movements in the region. They will adamantly refuse to recognize the regime, reject all forms of normalization and will remain on the path of resistance until Palestine is fully liberated,” the movement pointed out.

Separately, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh decried the normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel.