Monday, 26 October 2020_Iran says it will never forget how the United States’ outgoing regime acted as a “cruel collaborator” of the new coronavirus by retaining its illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic at a time when the country is battling the hugely deadly phenomenon.

“Corona's proven deadly, vicious & brutal everywhere, but it's worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: US regime,” the ministry tweeted on Monday. Corona's proven deadly, vicious & brutal everywhere, but it's worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: US regime.

U.S. has elevated max pressure to Health Terrorism & targeted Iranian ppl w/ inhuman sanx while they're fighting the pandemic.



We'll overcome but NEVER forget. pic.twitter.com/n3c9QuIfQ7 — Iran Foreign Ministry