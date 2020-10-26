al-Kaabi: The US embassy is a military base and the main root of Iraq’s problems

Monday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_The secretary-general of al-Nujaba met and held discussions with Major General Rahim-Safavi in the affairs of the armed forces.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, met with Major General Sayyed Yahya Rahim-Safavi, the supreme adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] in the armed forces, ‎in Tehran on Monday, October 26, 2020.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in the region, especially the security, political, economic, and cultural developments in Iraq and criticized the destructive policies of the United States in various arenas.

The infiltration of Zionist delegations into Iraq under the cover of economic and civil activities, relations between some corrupt parties and politicians and the enemies and paving the way for Iraq to compromise with Israel, the United States’ efforts to revive Daesh and the Ba’ath Party, as well as the active presence of al-Nujaba on the battlefields of jihad against Takfiri terrorism and occupation, were among the axes of this meeting, all of which were examined in detail.

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi referred to the sensitive situation in Iraq, public dissatisfaction and waiting for early elections, as well as the failure of the American project due to the efforts of the Islamic Resistance, the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iranian aid and said, “Washington is now trying to lead Iraq toward destruction and instability by creating economic and security crises.”

He described the American embassy not as a diplomatic base but rather as a military base and a centre of guidance for deviant groups and noted, “The former administration intended to cut off the United States’ access to national resources while calling for economic reform and removing Iraq from the hegemony of the United States by involving other countries. These actions angered Washington.”

Major General Rahim-Safavi expressed his satisfaction with the meeting between himself and Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi and conveyed the greetings of the Supreme Leader to him and called for the deepening of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and said, “In my fifty years of experience, the United States has been an absolute evil and Washington’s current strategy is to cut Iraq off from Iran in various areas and replace it with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and even Israel.”

He praised the brave spirit of the Iraqi people, condemned the attack of the subversive elements on the Popular Mobilization Forces and called for continued pressure on the American occupiers.

Emphasizing that the presence of the Americans anywhere in the world has brought nothing but looting, insecurity, instability and terrorism to the countries, Major General Rahim-Safavi added, “Iraq is a clear example of this fact and the only way to save this country is to end the occupation with the will of the Iraqi people.”

In conclusion, the supreme adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, “If the people of Iran and Iraq unite, the result will be the liberation of Palestine and I believe that the blood of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance, such as General Qasem Soleymani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, will liberate al-Quds.”