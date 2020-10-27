Iran’s UN envoy: New human rights report part of ‘maximum pressure’ against Iranians

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 _Iran’s representative to UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, Mohammad Zare’iyan, says a new report by the UN rights rapporteur on the human rights situation in country is part of the US ‘maximum pressure’ strategy and aims to mount pressure on Iranian people.

“Those who have drawn up this report, have manipulated human rights issues against my government to distort our realities through use of incorrect information. It is not secret that taking advantage of the ‘so-called human rights issues is part of the US ‘maximum pressure’ strategy against Iranians,” Iran’s UN representative said.

His remarks came after Iran released a detailed report earlier the same day, strongly rejecting the recent report on the situation of human rights in the country, mentioning fundamental and structural weaknesses and shortcomings in the report prepared by the UN special rapporteur.

The review of the human rights situation in Iran was put on the agenda at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council dated June 22, 2020, during which Sweden proposed a resolution extending the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran with support of other Western countries.

Iran’s rights authorities, in a report released on Monday, strongly refuted the measure and the Sweden-drafted resolution mentioning a number of fundamental shortcomings in the report.

Iran said the Special Rapporteur is specifically "submitting a report on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran," but underlined that from a logical perspective, this report should have covered, both positive and negative aspects of the human rights situation.