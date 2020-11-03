Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 9:02 - 03 November 2020
Anniversary of Iran’s Taking over US Embassy

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (YJC)_ On Iranian Calendar, today coincides with US Embassy takeover by Iranian Nation.

US Embassy takeover, known as the seizure of ‘Den of Espionage’, is an incident in contemporary Iranian calendar in which the arrogant image of the Great Satan in front of the Iranian Muslim nation was dethroned.

At the time, several conspiracies were the reasons why the relations between Tehran and Washington get worsen and the cause of a distrust popped up against the US regime.

It was during January 1978 and 11 February 1979, that, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian people showed contradiction against US, a manifestation of which is shown in Iran’s Taking over US Embassy.

