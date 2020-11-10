Trump pushed to ‘immediately begin the post-election transition process’

Tuesday, 10 November 2020_US President Donald Trump is under pressure to cooperate with the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden, winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The lame-duck president has refused to except the election results and filed lawsuits in the hope of changing the outcome.

The advisory board of the nonpartisan Center for Presidential Transition urged the Trump administration to "immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the Presidential Transition Act.”

Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration as neither recognized Biden nor started the transition process.

“America’s national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power,” Jen Psaki, a Biden transition aide, tweeted Sunday.

With the transition hanging in balance, some world leaders are still not congratulating Biden although he has been projected the winner.