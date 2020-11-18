Iraqi military says four rockets struck Baghdad’s Green Zone

The Iraqi military says four rockets have targeted the Green Zone in the capital Baghdad, an area that houses government buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy.

The Iraqi military announced in a statement on Tuesday that four Katyusha rockets had landed near the US Embassy in the heavily fortified Baghdad Green Zone, with reports of sirens having gone off in the diplomatic mission.

The statement added that the rockets had been fired from the New Baghdad district located in the east of the capital.

#عاجل |سقوط 4 صواريخ على المنطقة الخضراء، أطلقت من منطقة حي الأمين الثانية في شرق بغداد pic.twitter.com/vmAazOjT3o — شبكة الصحافة العراقية +INP (@INPPLUSarabi) November 17, 2020

There were no immediate words on possible damage or casualties, but Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press news agency that at least two Iraqi security personnel had sustained injuries in the attack.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which hosts foreign diplomatic sites and government buildings, has been frequently targeted by rockets and explosives in the past few years.