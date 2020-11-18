Even the last occupying soldier of the US ‎must leave Iraq immediately

The Chairman of the Political Council of al-Nujaba:‎

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (YJC)_ The chairman of al-Nujaba’s Islamic Resistance Political Council releases a statement to highlight his response to the Pentagon’s official announcement regarding a reduction in the number ‎of American troops in Iraq.

In response to the Pentagon’s official announcement regarding a reduction in the number ‎of American troops in Iraq, the chairman of al-Nujaba’s Islamic Resistance Political Council, Hujjat al-‎Islam Ali al-Asadi releases a statement to highlight the fact that “Reducing the number of American occupiers in Iraq has ‎no significant place in our actual calculations. However, ‎to see the departure of the United States, that is, the withdrawal of even the last occupying soldier, from our land, is what really matters to us.”

Referring to the efforts of some individuals to justify the presence of the occupiers, he ‎continued, “No matter how much others try to distort the truth, the occupiers’ hands will ‎remain soaked with the blood of our martyrs.”‎

‎Stressing that the Iraqi people have never been incapable of attaining ‎their rights in a way that the occupiers can be beholden to them by reducing the number of their ‎troops, Hujjat al-Islam al-Asadi added, “We advise the occupiers to speed up the withdrawal of their troops so ‎that the path of change does not reach a dead end.”‎