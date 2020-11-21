Yemeni army soldiers, allied fighters wrest control over major base in Ma’rib

Saturday, 21 November 2020 _Yemeni army troops, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have taken full control of a sprawling military base in the country’s central province of Ma’rib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Local news outlets reported late on Friday that the Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters had established control over the strategic Maas base, which lies approximately 57 kilometers from the provincial capital city of Ma’rib, after they exchanged heavy gunfire with militants from the al-Qaeda-affiliated Salafist Islah Party.

The military base reportedly overlooks the city of Ma’rib, and was the last major bastion of the militants in the area.

UN urged to stop Saudi aggression, blockade against Yemen

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, has hailed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ warning that the war-torn Arab country is in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, saying it sheds light on the plight of Yemenis as a result of the Saudi-led bombardment campaign and siege.

Houthi, in a brief statement, called on the UN chief to condemn the Saudi-led blockade and work towards its removal as the siege violates international principles, and the Saudi-led coalition has illegally impounded Yemen-bound ships as the vessels have all acquired international permits beforehand.

He also called for a joint meeting between delegates from the Yemeni National Salvation Government and leading representatives of international organizations in order to work out workable solutions to the lingering problems.

Houthi highlighted that the failure of aggressor states and their mercenaries to comply with their obligations has resulted in the rapid depreciation of the the Yemeni riyal and the enormous sufferings that Yemeni people are enduring.