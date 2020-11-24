Riyadh admits Yemenis targeted ‘core of global economy’

Tuesday, 24 November 2020_Saudi Arabia confirms that a distribution station belonging to its Aramco oil company has been hit by a Yemeni missile attack, claiming that the Houthis have targeted “the core of global economy and its supply routes.”

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting against Yemen Turki Al-Malki said the early Monday missile attack did not just “target the Kingdom’s National Assets, but the core of global economy and its supply routes, as well as the security of global energy.”

His comments came after the Saudi energy ministry confirmed the Yemeni missile attack against the Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.

Earlier, the spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement that the distribution station was targeted by the Quds-2 winged missile with high precision.

According to Saree, the Quds-2, a new generation of locally-made winged missiles, recently entered service after successful tests in the depths of Saudi Arabia which have not been disclosed yet.

The Yemeni spokesman stressed that the attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi military aggression and siege.