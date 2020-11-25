Iran’s foreign affairs ministry spokesman visits Kabul

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _In an official visit to Afghanistan, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh is seeking to boost ties between Kabul and Tehran via expanding mutual cooperation mainly in terms of peace and security.

The visit of Iran's foreign ministry spokesman comes as many here believe Afghanistan is entering a new phase and that is why players like Iran are struggling to keep their role in the country' peace and security.

The visit of Iran’s delegation comes as Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan visited Kabul last week. The recent political trips of Afghanistan’s eastern and western neighbors to Kabul are a proof of importance of the country to them.

That’s especially at a time when insecurity is on the rise and negotiations are underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban to bring a lasting peace to the war-torn nation.