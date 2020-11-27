Iran swaps Israel’s spy for three nationals jailed abroad

Iran has released an Australian-British citizen, who was serving a prison sentence for spying for Israel, to secure the release of three Iranians jailed abroad on false charges.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert was freed from Tehran’s Evin prison on Wednesday morning after serving about two years of her 10-year jail term.

She was swapped for an Iranian businessman and two other nationals incarcerated abroad on delusional accusations, Iranian news agencies reported.

The three Iranians were detained for attempting to circumvent illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the reports said.

Footage from the prisoner swap was aired on Iran’s state television on Wednesday.

IRNA news agency reported that Moore-Gilbert had passed a two-year special training course for her spying mission.

During the course, she became fluent in Persian and was prepared to perform espionage activities inside Iran.

She traveled to Iran under the guise of academic and research activity on a sabbatical at the University of Religions and Denominations.

In her first trip to Iran, the spy did not take any action and left the country after a short time.

In the second visit, however, she entered Iran on the recommendation of the Zionist regime on the lunar calendar month of Muharram, during which Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

Moore-Gilbert traveled to different cities as part of her mission and gathered information.