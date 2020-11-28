Trump retweets Israeli journalist’s message praising assassination of Iranian scientist

Sina Toossi, a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), characterized Trump’s tweet as an “implicit approval” of the assassination.

12. There you have it. Trump retweets a tweet saying #Fakhrizadeh’s assassination is a “psychological & professional blow” to #Iran. A implicit approval if there ever was one pic.twitter.com/9WQrK1GZbk — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) November 27, 2020

ump also retweeted a New York Times report on the assassination, a multi-pronged ambush attack on Fakhrizadeh's vehicle in the city of Absard, just east of Tehran.

As the Times reported, “Mr. Fakhrizadeh had long been the No. 1 target of the Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, which is widely believed to be behind a series of assassinations of scientists a decade ago that included some of Mr. Fakhrizadeh's deputies.”

The Times cited three American officials as saying that Israel was behind the attack. The officials pointed out that while it was not clear how much the US may have been involved; the two allies have longed shared intelligence regarding Iran.