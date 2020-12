Wednesday, 02 December 2020_With the new COVID-19 vaccines needing to be stored and transported in very low temperatures, one of Europe’s only manufacturers of dry ice machines, CRYONOMIC in Belgium, has aroused great interest worldwide.

The vaccines will need temperature-controlled thermal shippers that use dry ice, putting increased pressure on the supply chain.

Christophe Cuigniez, the commercial director of CRYONOMIC, says, "We have a lot of work and a lot of requests from different countries. The demand has even multiplied by 4 or 5... In some countries there is no dry ice available yet, they also have to install machines like these to locally distribute the vaccines in different countries."

Source: AFP