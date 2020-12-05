Venezuela’s US-backed opposition figure faces major defeat in polls

Saturday, 05 December 2020_Venezuela’s US-backed opposition figure and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido has called for boycott of the country’s upcoming legislative polls as critics insist the move will further cement President Nicolas Maduro’s leadership.

Venezuelans will head to the polls on Sunday in parliamentary elections as Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party and its allies are reportedly running virtually unchallenged nearly eight years into a crippling US-led economic crisis.

Expressing confidence about a major victory in the polls, Maduro vowed during an election rally earlier this week that "we are going to solve the problems we have with the new National Assembly,” insisting that “the opposition, the extremist right, has no plan for the country."

"I know that we are going to have a great triumph. I know it!" the Venezuelan president said about the polls, in which his 30-year-old son also runs for a seat.

The anticipated defeat of the opposition candidates in Sunday’s elections will seriously undermine the US-sponsored forces in the country even though Guaido is currently recognized as Venezuela’s “interim president” by nearly 50 countries allied with Washington.