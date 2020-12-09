Two oil wells bombed in northern Iraq’s Kirkuk: Sources

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 _Two oil wells have reportedly been bombed at the Khabbaz oilfield, located southwest of Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk, causing fire in the area.

Oil officials and security sources told Reuters on Wednesday that firefighters were working to put out the flames.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings at the oilfield, which produces about 25,000 barrels per day.

However, Iraq’s Shafaq news agency cited local police sources as saying that the Daesh Takfiri terror group was behind the bombing.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.

The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi played a major role in reinforcing the Iraqi army, which had suffered heavy setbacks against the Takfiri elements.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign, which also had the support of neighboring Iran.

The terror outfit’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash a new era violence.

Daesh has intensified its terrorist attacks in Iraq since January, when the United States assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and PMU’s deputy commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, near Baghdad International Airport.