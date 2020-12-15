Iran urges IAEA to remain ‘impartial’ despite US pressure

Saturday, 12 December 2020_Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to remain “impartial” despite the pressure exerted by the US on the UN nuclear watchdog regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a post on his twitter account on Friday, three days after US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) that Washington needs “coordination with the Europeans, particularly the British, French and Germans, who were involved in the negotiation with Iran in 2015, to keep the pressure on the IAEA.”

Gharibabadi attached to his tweet a statement delivered at the 2019 New Year Reception by then IAEA director general Yukiya Amano.

“Now, it is obvious that to whom the Late DG Amano was referring on 30 Jan 2019: If attempts are made to micro-manage or put pressure on the @iaeaorg in nuclear verification, that is counter-productive and extremely harmful,” the Iranian envoy wrote.

“The Agency shall remain independent, professional and impartial. We should all reject these pressures which are detrimental to the interests of whole international community,” he added.