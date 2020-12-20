Israelis demand Netanyahu’s resignation in massive protest rallies

Sunday, 20 December 2020_Thousands of Israeli demonstrators have poured into the streets of occupied territories for the 26th week in a row to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption, demanding his resignation.

In the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, thousands of demonstrators are protesting in Paris Square, the central site of the demonstrations, adjacent to the prime minister's official residence on Balfour Street, having marched there from the Chords Bridge.

Protesters are demanding Netanyahu resign amid his criminal trial in three corruption cases and mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dozens are also protesting outside the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where Netanyahu became the first in Israel to receive the vaccine against coronavirus earlier Saturday night.

Meanwhile, several pro-Netanyahu demonstrators are also attending another rally, holding up signs that read "Traitorous Leftists" and "Enemy Leftists."

Smaller rallies also took place at highway overpasses and junctions around the occupied territories, as well as outside the Rosh Ha’ayin home of Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s coalition partner and his minister of military affairs.

Some clashes have been reported between the protesters and the Israeli police.

Earlier this month, an 82-year-old protester was “accidentally” killed by a car during protest rallies against Netanyahu.