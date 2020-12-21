Trump takes fight over Biden’s Pennsylvania win to Supreme Court

Monday, 21 December 2020 _US President Donald Trump has launched his latest long-shot effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, saying he would again ask the Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump’s campaign said it filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state’s rules for mail-in ballots.

The campaign said a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases “illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election.”

“This petition follows a related Pennsylvania case in which Justice Alito and two other justices observed ‘the constitutionality of the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court’s decision [extending the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 pm on election day to 5 pm three days later] … has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution", Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said in the campaign statement.

The actual rulings include prohibiting election officials from checking whether signatures on mail-in ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day and eliminating the right of campaign’s to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities.

“Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” Trump’s attorney John Eastman wrote in the filing.