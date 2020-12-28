US, Israel, Saudi Arabia culprits in assassinating Iran’s General Soleimani: Nasrallah

Monday, 28 December 2020_Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, says Saudi Arabia is hand in gloves with the US regime of President Donald Trump and Israel in the assassination of Iran’s top commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions, and they also seek to kill other commanders of the resistance front.

Nasrallah made the remarks in an exclusive interview with al-Mayadeen television network on Sunday, during which he reflected on major regional and international developments as well as domestic issues of Lebanon.

“The criminal assassination of General Soleimani was not only an American crime, but I believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia were culprits in this crime as well, even if their role was just to provoke Washington to commit it,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were assassinated along with their companions in a US terror drone strike authorized by Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill two days later, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

The US assassination drew a wave of condemnation from officials and movements throughout the world, and triggered huge public protests across the region.

Early on January 8, the IRGC targeted the US-run Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.