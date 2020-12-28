Palestinian prisoner’s health condition alarmingly worsened in Israeli jail: Report

Monday, 28 December 2020_The health condition of an ill Palestinian prisoner has suffered a sharp decline in an Israeli jail, a report warns.

Jamal Amr, who has already a liver problem, started to complain of pains all over his body a few days ago, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Sunday, citing an alarming report by Asra Media Office, which is a Palestinian prisoners' rights advocacy group.

It added that despite Amr’s constant and increasing pains, the prison administration only informed his family about his serious liver disease, without providing him with any proper medical treatment.

The rights group affirmed that the Palestinian inmate suffers from serious kidney and liver problems as well as being in dire need of medical tests to diagnose the exact problems.

Amr’s family, for their part, appealed to international human rights groups to swiftly intervene to save his life before it is too late and to ensure his access to appropriate medical treatment, it added.