China refutes 'two dozen lies' by US politicians over COVID-19 pandemic

Tehran, 10 May_China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an article has strongly refuted two dozen "preposterous allegations" and "false claims" by some leading US politicians over its handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-page article posted on the ministry's website on Saturday night rebutted 24 untrue claims from the US, including calling the novel coronavirus "the Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus" and claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology created the virus.

The article said that all evidence shows the virus is not man-made and that the institute is not capable of synthesizing a new coronavirus.

Rejecting suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the new coronavirus should be called the "Chinese virus", the article cited documents from the World Health Organization (WHO) to say the name of a virus should not be country-specific.

It also roundly rejected accusations by US politicians, especially Pompeo, that China had withheld information about the new coronavirus.

The piece of writing cited media reports that said Americans had been infected with the virus before the first case was confirmed in Wuhan.

The article provided a timeline of how China had provided information to the international community in a "timely", "open and transparent" manner to rebuke US suggestions that it had been slow to sound the alarm.