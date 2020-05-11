Video shows US black man killed by white ex-cop and his son, DOJ probe sought

Tehran, 11 May_Georgia’s attorney general has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the case of an unarmed black man, who was fatally shot by a white former police officer and his son on February 23.

Ahmaud Arbery was running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when he was shot dead by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34.

The two assilants were finally arrested on Thursday following angry demonstrations across the country after a video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

Arbery was jogging down a narrow two-lane road in Brunswick - about 300 miles (480 km) southeast of Atlanta - and Greg and Travis McMichael were driving after him with guns.

The video, leaked more than two months after the incident, shows the two got into a confrontation and Arbery was shot three times and died at the scene.

Greg and Travis McMichael now face charges or murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's killing, according to the Georgia Bureu of Investigation.

On Sunday, Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement, saying, “We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset.”

“The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

Meanwhile, attorneys for Arbery’s mother and father praised Carr for reaching out to federal officials.

“We have requested the involvement of the DOJ since we first took this case,” attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart said in a statement. “There are far too many questions about how this case was handled and why it took 74 days for two of the killers to be arrested and charged in Mr. Arbery’s death.”