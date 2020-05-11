JCPOA withdrawal to be remembered as everlasting US disgrace: Iran FM spox

“Mark my word: 8 May 2018 will remain an everlasting disgrace for American polity,” Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet on Sunday.“Only a rogue regime with zero sense of moral responsibility can take pride in dishonoring its international commitments and violating international law,” he added.

The Trump administration withdrew from the multilateral Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018, reimposing widespread sanctions previously lifted under the deal.

The deal had been signed between Iran and five other countries – the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – in 2015, putting an end to more than a decade of heated negotiations over Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Mousavi’s remarks on Sunday came in response to a tweet by Pompeo praising the measure.