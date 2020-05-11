Germany: Protesters rally against coronavirus restrictions in Cologne

Tehran, 11 May_Over a hundred anti-lockdown protesters gathered in central Cologne on Sunday, to demonstrate against restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that they say violate basic constitutional rights.

The demonstrators, who were largely not wearing masks, gathered at the city's Heumarkt Square with signs denouncing the measures as akin to dictatorship, with other's decrying potential mandatory vaccination.

On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute recorded an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, just days after lockdown measures started to be gradually eased across the country, with the critical reproduction rate climbing over once again.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there have been 171,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, with over 7,500 people dying with the virus, as of Sunday.

Source: Ruptly