Damascus Catholics return to church with social distancing measures

Tehran, 11 May_Holy masses resumed after two months in Damascus on Sunday, with dozens of worshipers joining the religious services at the Melkite Greek Catholic Church.

People had their hands sterilised as they made their way into the church and sat down keeping a safe distance from each other, while nobody was wearing protective masks.

Many expressed their delight at the government's decision to reopen churches.

"This is God's home, which is always open and safe for everyone," said a woman, adding that citizens were fully aware of the coronavirus spread.

Syria registered the lowest number of cases among countries in the Middle East, with only 47 confirmed cases and three deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Ruptly