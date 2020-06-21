Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 3-1 Freiburg

Robert Lewandowski has scored two goals and set up another in a record-breaking day for the striker to help Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ease past Freiburg 3-1.

Hansi Flick men went in front after 15 minutes of play through Joshua Kimmich shot from a Lewandowski assist. The Polish striker then doubled the lead for the Bavarians after nodding-in on a rebound in the 24th minute.

Freiburg cut the deficit against the run of play as Lucas Holer tapped in from point-blank range after the half-hour mark. Four minutes later, Lewandowski scored his 33rd goal of the campaign and set the record for most goals in a season by a non-German player.

With one game remaining, Christian Streich and his men’s hopes of European Football are over as Freiburg are now 4 points behind a Europa League spot.