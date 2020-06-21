Eyewitness describes stabbing attack by 'lone man' in English town of Reading

Sunday, 21 June_An eyewitness described seeing a "lone man" stabbing several people in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday (June 20) as British media reported three people had been killed in the attack and that police were treating it as terrorism-related.

A witness who spoke to the BBC, Lawrence Wort, said the attack began when a man suddenly veered toward a group of about eight to 10 friends and began stabbing them, "so the first three he got so completely out of the blue, he got very badly."

Wort said the assailant locked eyes with him and the person he was with and started coming toward them, but they ran away to safety, at which point the man turned back to attack another group. When everyone started running from the scene, the attacker ran from the park, Wort said.

While Wort described a single attacker, it was not yet clear if he was the only person involved in the stabbings.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene. They did not confirm whether anybody had died but the Telegraph newspaper, the BBC and Sky News said three people had been killed.

Source: Reuters